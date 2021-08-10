Jack Whitehall’s girlfriend: Jack and Jack have split? Gemma Chan, girlfriend

Jack Whitehall, his father Michael and their hilarious comedy series Jack Whitehall: Journeys with my Father have made millions of laughs all across America. He is well-known for his roles in Bad Education and Fresh Meat, as well as A League of Their Own. Over the years, Whitehall has been linked romantically with a variety of women, including Gemma Chan, Kate Beckinsale and Dua Lipa. Why did Jack Whitehall split with Gemma Chan? And who are he now seeing?

Jack Whitehall was a six-year partner to Gemma Chan (known for her roles on TV's Humans and in the film Crazy Rich Asians). They first met each other in Fresh Meat in 2011. They split in December 2017 reportedly because they couldn't make their busy filming schedules work for their romance. According to a Sun source, Jack and Gemma had secretly ended their relationship. However, they remain close friends. READ MORE: Jack Whitehall v Michael Whitehall net worth – who is richest?

His words were: "I have had many changes in my life lately. Now, I am single. It was an unhappy relationship that ended. She wanted children now, while I was looking for escape. "I'm terrible with children." He said, "I raise my hand and let the spark fly. I was responsible for the poor sex. My sex skills are not great. I'm just too British to do this whole thing. It's like trying to find a seat in a theatre when you arrive late. "A lot more shuffling, and then somewhere in the darkness a whisper: "I'm sorry."

However, he said that the breakup had been amicable. He stated: "You don't want to love the person. That is a healthy and happy way to end an unhealthy relationship. The one thing that comes out of having tragedy in your life, is the material you can make. She couldn't do it. Nobody has written an album that describes a happy breakup where everybody behaves perfectly. She took her mum to tea because she wanted my mother to crush my heart. You are a f***ing genius for your kindness. Gemma (36), has been seeing Dominic Cooper, actor, since December 2018, when the pair made their debut together at The British Fashion Awards.

Jack Whitehall is now dating? Early 2018 speculation linked the comedian to Dua Lipa. They were seen together at a Brits Party where they had a brief kiss. According to the source, “There is no doubt about their chemistry. Jack was giggling from ear-to-ear while they talked, and Dua obviously loved all the attention. Dua kept her body against his while they danced closely together. They even held hands. But, their romance ended quickly and Jack was soon paired with Kirsty Galagher (42), Sky Sports’ presenter. According to a source, the Sun was told by a person that “the chemistry between them had been brewing for a while.” The two had the chemistry for one another. They later attended the Groucho Club, London’s West End. Then they went to a party in a flat with some of their friends. They didn’t try to conceal it when they were there. Before heading to privacy, they were kissing and getting very touchy-feely. Everyone was aware of what was happening. Jack has always loved Kirsty, and believes she is hot. They decided to go for it, even though they were both single. It’s hard to predict what will happen. It’s still fun.

Jack and Kate Beckinsale, a Hollywood actress were seen embracing at a Los Angeles nightclub last November. The comedian confirmed that he was dating Roxy Horner (29), during lockdown Miss Horner hails from Essex. She was previously married to Jack Bugg, and they were together for 2 years. Roxy and the singer split in December 2019. Although the couple may have met in a relatively recent relationship, they were able to speed up their love story when they chose to live apart. According to The Sun, a source said that Jack and Roxy enjoy being alone. It’s still very fresh, but the kids are in their bubble. Things seem perfect right now. It is a great way to quickly get to know your partner by locking down during a honeymoon. Both have experienced heartbreak, and both had to struggle a little for love. They should have some luck.

Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 06:21:07 +0000