James Bond auditions. Why did Daniel Craig get chosen for Casino Royale over Henry Cavill?

Back in 2005, EON Productions held James Bond auditions for Pierce Brosnan’s successor in 007 origin story and reboot Casino Royale. The role was won by Daniel Craig, 37, who beat many of his peers. He was famously the one to take on Henry Cavill (future Superman), and Goran Visnjic, ER actor.
The actual Bond audition was traditionally a scene from From Russia With Love, in which Bond enters a bedroom wearing a towel and holding a gun.
What was it that made Craig stand out among the rest? Rumours have circulated over the years, and Casino Royale director Martin Campbell is speaking out.
In a Reddit AMA, the 77-year old was asked: “Is this true that Barbara Broccoli pushed Daniel Craig? Your favourite candidate was Goran Visnjic and Henry Cavill?”
Campbell replied, “No, Henry Cavill was tested, Goran was tested, but Daniel Craig was our best.”
Cavill told Campbell, a few years back, that he fat-shamed him during an audition in which he was wearing a towel.
Speaking with Men’s Health, the Superman actor said: “I probably could have prepared better.
Martin Campbell was the director. He said, “Looking a little bit chubby here, Henry.”
The future Hollywood superstar took it all in stride and used the comments to inspire him to become a superhero.
Express.co.uk’s Bond expert, in 2019, stated that Roger Moore was being considered to play Sean Connery’s Dr No. However, Timothy Dalton was also looked at in the era when George Lazenby’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service was released and then Diamonds are Forever. Because they felt slightly anxious [after George Lazenby had turned down two more Bond movies], everyone was considered for Diamonds are Forever.
Connery agreed to go back for one last performance before Roger Moore’s appearance in Live and Let Die. Fans may recall Pierce Brosnan’s role in 1987’s The Living Daylights, but it was bound to a contract. Timothy Dalton assumed the role until Goldeneye star James Goldeneye had his moment in 1995.
According to the Bond expert, “But it is a boon if you have been the runner-up once. It does help.”
Cavill has already played the role of a spy in The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Cavill may have been too busy signing up for the espionage thriller Argylle.
Publiated at Tue 10 Aug 2021 21:06:58 +0000