James Bond auditions. Why did Daniel Craig get chosen for Casino Royale over Henry Cavill?

Back in 2005, EON Productions held James Bond auditions for Pierce Brosnan’s successor in 007 origin story and reboot Casino Royale. The role was won by Daniel Craig, 37, who beat many of his peers. He was famously the one to take on Henry Cavill (future Superman), and Goran Visnjic, ER actor.

The actual Bond audition was traditionally a scene from From Russia With Love, in which Bond enters a bedroom wearing a towel and holding a gun.

- Advertisement -

What was it that made Craig stand out among the rest? Rumours have circulated over the years, and Casino Royale director Martin Campbell is speaking out.

In a Reddit AMA, the 77-year old was asked: “Is this true that Barbara Broccoli pushed Daniel Craig? Your favourite candidate was Goran Visnjic and Henry Cavill?”

Campbell replied, “No, Henry Cavill was tested, Goran was tested, but Daniel Craig was our best.”

READ MORE: James Bond: Will No Time To Die release date be delayed again to 2022?