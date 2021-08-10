James Bond: No Time To Die is not yet confirmed for release in China. Could there be another delay?

Five delays later, the new James Bond film No Time To Die will be released in UK cinemas by September 30, and in America a week later. To be financially successful, Daniel Craig’s final and fifth 007 film needs an international release. However, other blockbusters in Hollywood have struggled to make a profit due to the global pandemic. Variety reports that China doesn’t yet have a fixed date for major movies already released in the US and the UK.

Black Widow and Jungle Cruise are among these blockbusters.

All of the movies were also released in hybrid versions, which allow you to view them either at the theaters or via streaming services like Disney+ or HBO Max.

These movies may not be as popular in China because pirated Hollywood versions are readily available hours after US release.

These blockbuster releases are currently on hold at the Chinese box-office, so No Time To Die won’t be released in China’s biggest film market within a matter of weeks.

