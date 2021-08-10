Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer “grow closer again” After reunion,’stirred up emotions

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have reportedly been spending time together again following the 25th anniversary special of the hit show, which was released earlier this year. They were previously lovers Ross Geller (and Rachel Green) in Friends.
David reportedly flew across the nation to see Jennifer, after the two had discussed their real life chemistry earlier this year.
Closer magazine was told by an insider: “After the reunion it became obvious that reminiscing about the past had stirred feelings for both of these people and that that chemistry that they had always had to put aside was still there.
They started texting right after the filming, and David flew just last month from New York to visit Jen in LA.
Jennifer and David were Ross and Rachel on the show for over a decade. However, they only just recently shared their deep feelings for each other.
The pair acknowledged that they were never able to have a romantic relationship together because one was already in a relationship.
The pair were seen snoozing on sets after the reunion.
David sent Friends fans into an uproar after posting a few behind-the scenes snaps of Jennifer’s Friends reunion via Instagram.
David took six photos in total. But it was his last that most fans loved.
Jen admitted: “Uh, well. Jen admitted: “Uh, well. David? David?”
David explained that Jen was his major crush in the first season of television.
Actress on Morning Show revealed that it was reciprocated
David said, “At one point, we both were crushing on each other. But it was like two ships passing, because one of them was always in an intimate relationship and that was the boundary.
Both of them have been married previously, Jennifer having tied the knot before with two actors.
Rumour Has It star Jennifer was previously married for 2 years to Justin Theroux, but she split in 2017. Her first marriage was with Brad Pitt, an A-List Hollywood actor.
David married Zoe Buckman, a British artist for seven years. They divorced in 2017. They have a daughter together, Cleo.
Express.co.uk reached out to Jennifer and David for comments.
Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 20:30:09 (+0000).