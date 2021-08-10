Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer “grow closer again” After reunion,’stirred up emotions

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have reportedly been spending time together again following the 25th anniversary special of the hit show, which was released earlier this year. They were previously lovers Ross Geller (and Rachel Green) in Friends.

David reportedly flew across the nation to see Jennifer, after the two had discussed their real life chemistry earlier this year.

Closer magazine was told by an insider: “After the reunion it became obvious that reminiscing about the past had stirred feelings for both of these people and that that chemistry that they had always had to put aside was still there.

They started texting right after the filming, and David flew just last month from New York to visit Jen in LA.

Jennifer and David were Ross and Rachel on the show for over a decade. However, they only just recently shared their deep feelings for each other.

