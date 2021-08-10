Liverpool responds to Reds’ transfer request Lyon’s Xherdan Shahiri Bid

Liverpool are reportedly hoping to secure PS12million for Xherdan Shaqiri after finally receiving an official bid for the Swiss midfielder. After helping Switzerland to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, Shaqiri was put on sale and is attracting interest from the transfer market.
He made seven Liverpool starts in all competitions, and is eager to get regular game time.
Initial reports indicated that he was entering the last 12 months of his Reds contract, but Liverpool has the right to extend the agreement by an additional year. This effectively means that he will be under contract through June 2023.
Liverpool want a permanent transfer to Shaqiri. He is available alongside Divock Origi and Nat Phillips.Takumi Minamino and Loris Karius.
They are eager to be sold to raise transfer funds, and to free up space for Jurgen Klopp’s team. However they also want to pay a substantial fee.
The Liverpool Echo reports that, although they have received an approach from Lyon, the club remain a ‘long way apart’ in their valuations.
Shaqiri did not participate in Monday’s friendly victory over Osasuna (3-1), with Liverpool keeping him off the field to prevent injury.
He is openly expressing his desire to leave Anfield, and he has expressed a desire for Serie A in Italy.
He told Corriere dello Sport that he had told Liverpool’s board that he was ready to take on a new challenge.
They accepted my decision, and now will consider bidding to buy me.
It is hard to find someone who doesn’t love the Italian lifestyle. The Italian passion for football is what is most striking. It’s a way of life here in Italy. It is amazing to see the fans.
Liverpool has already made good on their previous sales of Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin-PS6.5m), and Harry Wilson(Fulham-PS12m).
Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 04:14.15 +0000