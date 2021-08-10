Liverpool responds to Reds’ transfer request Lyon’s Xherdan Shahiri Bid

Liverpool are reportedly hoping to secure PS12million for Xherdan Shaqiri after finally receiving an official bid for the Swiss midfielder. After helping Switzerland to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, Shaqiri was put on sale and is attracting interest from the transfer market.

He made seven Liverpool starts in all competitions, and is eager to get regular game time.

Initial reports indicated that he was entering the last 12 months of his Reds contract, but Liverpool has the right to extend the agreement by an additional year. This effectively means that he will be under contract through June 2023.

Liverpool want a permanent transfer to Shaqiri. He is available alongside Divock Origi and Nat Phillips.Takumi Minamino and Loris Karius.

They are eager to be sold to raise transfer funds, and to free up space for Jurgen Klopp’s team. However they also want to pay a substantial fee.

The Liverpool Echo reports that, although they have received an approach from Lyon, the club remain a ‘long way apart’ in their valuations.