Manchester United are discussing a potential deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, according to reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a team that is well-stocked with forwards, especially after Jadon Sancho’s arrival from Borussia Dortmund. They are still looking for late signings to secure their first Premier League title since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge.
United has had a successful transfer window so far with the Red Devils showing their ambitions in the market.
Tom Heaton signed a transfer free of charge from Aston Villa. The veteran is now ready to compete with Dean Henderson and David De Gea for a starting spot.
Sancho, who was originally from Borussia Dortmund cost a staggering PS73million to acquire. This made him one of the most expensive signings ever.
United is hopeful that Raphael Varane will be officially unveiled this week. The Real Madrid star, who arrived from Spain in Manchester last month, has been here since then.
It has been presumed that Solskjaer will pursue a right-back/midfielder in the coming transfer window.
But Tribal Football insist the Red Devils are eyeing a new striker instead, with Real Madrid hitman Jovic currently being discussed.
United are pondering a late surprise deal, and it’s been claimed that his “price” and “availability” have him in the forefront of Carrington.
Solskjaer is reported to have rated Jovic and believes he has everything that a striker needs.
It remains to be determined if United can land him.
However, Jovic will be their sixth senior striker signed by Real Madrid since Ferguson retired eight years ago.
Radamel Falcao was on loan to Monaco from the summer transfer window 2014. However, she struggled to adapt to Old Trafford and netting only four times.
Anthony Martial followed in the footsteps of the Colombian the year after, but the France international has been hot and cold throughout his time playing English football.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic was a shining star for United when he left Paris Saint-Germain to take a free transfer in 2016.
However, a serious injury forced him to leave England and the club had to pay PS75m for Romelu Lukaku.
United signed Edinson-Cavani last summer, as Ighalo dropped down the pecking list. The Uruguayan international scored 17 goals last term and had the No 7 slapped across his back.
Jovic spoke out recently to confirm that he had not yet met Carlo Ancelotti regarding his future.
He stated, “I have not spoken to the new coach [Carlo] Ancelotti regarding my situation.”
He has begun preparing, and I’m giving it my all every minute. I try to put myself out there and be as prepared for the next season as I can.
I try to make a good impression, and do my best.
“Many events have occurred in the last few years.
Although I am certain that I could be better, I still want it to all turn out in my favor. Real Madrid was not an accident.
