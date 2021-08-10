Man Utd is ‘in negotiations over Luka Joovic transfer’ Gunnar Solskjaer a big admirer

Manchester United are discussing a potential deal for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, according to reports. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a team that is well-stocked with forwards, especially after Jadon Sancho’s arrival from Borussia Dortmund. They are still looking for late signings to secure their first Premier League title since 2013 when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge.

United has had a successful transfer window so far with the Red Devils showing their ambitions in the market.

Tom Heaton signed a transfer free of charge from Aston Villa. The veteran is now ready to compete with Dean Henderson and David De Gea for a starting spot.

Sancho, who was originally from Borussia Dortmund cost a staggering PS73million to acquire. This made him one of the most expensive signings ever.

United is hopeful that Raphael Varane will be officially unveiled this week. The Real Madrid star, who arrived from Spain in Manchester last month, has been here since then.

It has been presumed that Solskjaer will pursue a right-back/midfielder in the coming transfer window.

But Tribal Football insist the Red Devils are eyeing a new striker instead, with Real Madrid hitman Jovic currently being discussed.

