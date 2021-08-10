Manchester United Transfer News Roundup: Red Devils make Erling Haaland is their top target for 2022. Club battling Arsenal to Bayern Munich: Midfielder and More – 10 August 2021

Manchester United are all set to unveil Raphael Varane to their fans. He is scheduled to finish his medicals Tuesday, and the Red Devils plan to announce Raphael Varane to their fans by Wednesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is sure to be delighted with the World Cup Winner’s arrival at Old Trafford. The Norwegian still hopes for more players to join his team this summer.

Manchester United is already looking ahead to next season, when they will be signing a top-notch number nine. Red Devils are looking for a central midfielder to strengthen their team.

Let’s now take a look at Manchester United transfer stories starting 10 August 2021.

Manchester United make Erling Haaland their number one target for 2022

Erling Haaland

According to The Mirror, Manchester United has made Erling Haaland the number one target in their summer 2022 campaign. This summer saw the Red Devils invest heavily to complete Jadon Sancho’s long-awaited move. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plans to make Erling Haaland’s next big move with Edinson Cavani still available for one more year.

The Norwegian is expected to make a run for it next year. Manchester United may however, rely on his stellar relationship with his homelandman and bring him to Old Trafford. Haaland will be tempted by the chance to work with Jadon Sancho, his ex-partner-in-crime. This will go in Haaland’s favor.

Real Madrid is expected to make an investment in Kylian Maappe, and may not be able to finance a move. PSG have already been dominated by Lionel Messi’s arrival. Chelsea has signed Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, and Manchester City may also drop out of the race if Harry Kane is not available. Manchester United has a huge advantage in the race for next summer.

Red Devils battle Arsenal to secure Bayern Munich’s midfielder

Corentin Tolisso

According to Bild, Manchester United and Arsenal are fighting for Corentin Tolisso’s signature. According to The Express via Bild, the Frenchman is currently in his final year with Bayern Munich. However, the Bavarians will allow him to leave the country this summer. Tolisso is currently recovering from injuries sustained during his move to the Allianz Arena. Julian Nagelsmann has no plans to allow him leave the Allianz Arena.

Although the Red Devils plan to profit from this situation, they will be challenged by the Gunners. Manchester United may sign Tolisso at PS8.5m

Manchester United discussing move for Real Madrid star

Luka Jovic

According to The Express via Tribal Football, Manchester United is in discussions to bring Luka Jovic to Old Trafford. Real Madrid has no plans to bring the Serbian striker on their team for next season, but Los Blancos would be happy to take him. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to have more strikers and is a big fan of Jovic.

He is not worried about his poor form in recent weeks and thinks the Serbian can be a good signing for Red Devils this season. Manchester United wanted to sign him in January 2020, but that deal never materialized. There is a possibility that they will bring him to Old Trafford.

