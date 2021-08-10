Medicare pays for wheelchairs and scooters

- Advertisement -

Medicare Part B covers wheelchairs and scooters if you need one to get around your home due to a medical condition. Your doctor must order and provide documentation to prove that you meet the Medicare eligibility requirements.

You must meet several requirements to be eligible for a wheelchair.

Only if you and your physician are members of Medicare, your wheelchair/stooter will be covered.

If all these conditions are satisfied, Medicare will cover the majority of the cost for your scooter or wheelchair.

A doctor will issue an order to determine if you need a scooter or wheelchair.

A medical condition makes it hard for you to get around in your house.

A cane or walkie-talkie can not be used to perform daily activities, such as bathing and getting out of bed.

You can safely ride a scooter or wheelchair on your own or have help from someone else.

Your home layout will be able to accommodate a wheelchair.

Comparison of manual vs. powered wheelchair or scooter

A manual wheelchair is possible if you are able to use your upper body or have a helping hand.

You may be eligible for coverage for an electric wheelchair or scooter if you are unable to use a manual chair. You must undergo an exam in person with your doctor to be eligible. The doctor will recommend a wheelchair or other mobility aid to you if you feel you need it.

How much do you have to pay for a scooter or wheelchair?

After you have paid your Part B deductible of $203 in 2021, 20% is payable for the Medicare-approved mobility equipment. The rest is paid by Medicare.

If you have Medicare Advantage, you might pay less. For information about equipment and costs, contact the plan.

You may need to either rent or buy the equipment depending on its type.

Some equipment require pre-approval

Certain models of power wheelchairs need prior authorization. This means that Medicare has to approve either the rental or purchase in advance. You should check with your equipment supplier to determine if you require prior authorization. If so, you will need to submit all required documentation to Medicare.

If Medicare believes that you do not need a wheelchair, or if more information is needed to approve your authorization request, Medicare might deny it. Your supplier should work with you to revise your authorization request.

John Rossheim is a writer for NerdWallet. Email: [email protected]

