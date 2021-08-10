Mods for Total War: The Empire’s best mods

Let’s look at some Empire Total War mods. It’s over ten years old now and Empire was never the most popular Total War game, so the scene is quite mature and in some respects, sparse. However, there are many excellent options to enhance the vanilla experience. Some of these are still in use today.

Empire: Total War launched the new era of the series, with new 3D graphics and an updated engine. It also featured advanced time periods set in the Age of Colonisation, as well as a truly global setting. Many still remember it fondly, even though the launch was somewhat technical and often forgotten for Napoleon: Total War.

Empire: Total War introduced tactical naval combat in its first Total War title, which is still considered one of the best aspects of the game. There are many mods to tweak or fix this but few people really look deeply at naval combat. So you will be happy to learn that there is one thing that you won’t need to worry about.

Mods for Empire: Total War

These are the top mods to Total War: Empire.

DarthMod Empire

American Civil War: Brothers against Brothers

Imperial Splendour

Resurrecting Minor Factions

Modifications to Additional Units

DarthMod Empire

There are few house names when it comes to Total War modding, but DarthMod is definitely one of them. They would go on to create their own studio, Game-labs. However, they began making excellent mods for historical Total War games like Empire and Napoleon. Their Empire: Total War Mod is a top-rated download.

DarthMod has made a huge impact on Empire’s vanilla experience. You can have as many units as you like in battle AI and you can even use 40 units to fight.

American Civil War: Brothers against Brothers

Although the vanilla Empire: Total War experiences focuses on the American War of Independence, it does not include the Civil War. However the period technically extends up to the end of the 18th century. Still, for those wanting a more dedicated ACW experience, this mod offers a complete overhaul that lets you guide either the Union or the Confederacy.

You can also find hundreds of historical generals and units in the strategic layer. Online multiplayer and offline skirmish can be used to create single battles.

Imperial Splendour

This mod is notable, not only for the extra level of detail it gives to Britain, France, Spain, and other aspects of the game, but also because it’s a mod that’s still being worked on right now.

Although it doesn’t have as much fame or reach as DarthMod’s, it is still a great way to improve the vanilla experience and add more detail and depth to the most popular elements.

Resurrecting Minor Factions

This mod aims to show Empire’s minor factions some love. Total War in this period didn’t care as much about the small factions that were present within a game’s settings. Instead, they focused their attention on the most popular and obvious choices. Even though this trend has improved over the years, Empire and older games can sometimes feel lacking in some places.

Minor Factions unlocks all of the game’s actors so you can play with them, and attempts to beef up their rosters with new units. Even pirates can be played! This is a great way to change things up if you get bored with the same old suspects like Russia, France, or Britain.

Additional Units Modified – Empire

It’s sometimes not about the campaign. At the time, Empire’s graphics were top-notch for Total War entries. Playing random skirmishes against the AI online or in person was as much fun as the campaign. You still had plenty of units to admire.

A mod which adds more than 90 units to your campaign is a good choice if you don’t care about overhauls and campaign mechanics. Additional Units Mod does just that, and has several variants that work with some of the popular mods listed above, such as DarthMod and Imperial Splendour.

Other mods exist, however, due to the advanced nature of mods we have not yet had the time to fully scope out which are being supported and which ones contain enough content. This guide may be updated as more information becomes available.

Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021 22.54:36 +0000