New iPad Pro 11 inch on Sale for Only $99

A new laptop for school is nice, but a tablet might be better in some cases. Many models boast the same performance if not more than a cheap Chromebook, plus their lightweight design is great when you got stacks of textbooks to haul around campus. If a student or anyone for that matter wants a powerful tablet, then the latest sale on the new iPad Pro is something to consider.

You can grab the latest Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB tablet in the WiFi-only configuration for $799.99 at Amazon. This is the lowest price for the 2021 Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 256GB tablet in the WiFi-only configuration at $799.99. This follows a recent discount on the 128GB model which quickly went out of stock, so better grab this if you need extra storage space.

Released alongside the 12.9-inch iPad Pro this year, the 11-inch iPad Pro offers similar performance due to the powerful Apple M1 chip and next-generation Neural Engine. The 11-inch screen has a Liquid Retina Display. LiquidRetinaXDR displays are available on the 12.9 inch. These display support HDR video and photos, and can reach higher brightness levels.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is still a great choice for other features such as 12MP photo and 4K video recording. You also get the option to upgrade it to a versatile laptop thanks to a compatible Magic Keyboard. But if work or school requires less typing and more drawing or note-taking, then consider grabbing a 2nd generation Apple Pencil stylus.

An iPad Pro goes a long way when it comes to power and portability, so consider replacing your old tablet or laptop when you upgrade after the latest discount to $799.99.

Credit to Apple

