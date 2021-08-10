Nintendo Direct Indie Showcase: Time and date for Hollow Knight Silksong Switch reveal

This week Nintendo will hold a new Direct conference, specifically for Indie Games.

The Indie World Showcase will focus on independent games coming to Nintendo Switch consoles.

The upcoming Nintendo Direct event has an August 11 air date and a 5pm BST broadcast time.

The event will include new game announcements, releases dates and other updates for fans.

Nintendo announced the news via Twitter. However, little information is available about exactly what will be displayed.

A Nintendo blog states that a new Indie World showcase will be available on August 11th at 18:00 CEST. For approximately 20 minutes, you can find information about upcoming Indie games for Nintendo Switch.

You can watch it live by clicking the YouTube embed.

Hollow Knight Silksong always ranks high on fans’ wishlists when Nintendo hosts an Indie Direct conference.

Team Cherry, the developer of the game, has now scheduled a launch for 2021. Team Cherry is encouraged to update.