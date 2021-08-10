Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher team up to create new Oasis Knebworth documentary

- Advertisement -

Since Oasis’ dissolution 12 years ago, they have been in an endless feud.

However, Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher worked together to create a documentary about the iconic Knebworth concerts in 1996.

Speaking about the project where both brothers serve as executive producers, Noel told The Sun : ‘There’s lots me and Liam will never agree on, and with Oasis we both have the chance to say no to anything, but doing this was a no-brainer.’

Film: Noel Gallagher (far left) and Liam Gallagher, (center) worked together on a documentary about the iconic Knebworth concerts in 1996.

Oasis Knebworth’s 1996 film shows the band performing in front of over 250,000 people. Later, they discuss the experience and predict it won’t be repeated.

Noel said that 30 cameras recorded every second of their shows, but they forgot about it after the American tour was ‘imploded.’ Liam and Noel were both absent from shows so the band later started recording new albums.

He stated that he was going to film the movie of it and, if you recall the timeline, we left Knebworth and went to America. The tour collapsed and it went to t**s. When we returned, we made an idiotic decision to go back to the studio to make a new record.

Noel stated that the documentary is a reflection of a “bygone era” before the internet, when concert footage was not possible to be captured on cellular phones.

Noel stated that Liam and me will not agree on many things, and Oasis gives us both the opportunity to say no to everything, which was no problem.

Although he tried smaller gigs without a mobile phone, he believes it would not be feasible at bigger shows.

Noel has previously stated that Liam was at its peak during Knebworth.

According to him, The Sun was on fire when he said this: “I must say that I heard the audio of that and it was absolutely breathtaking. Liam was at his absolute f *****g best and Oasis at its peak when he was at it best.

“And then, when he began to decline, the band started going downhill. My view is that the singles are always fantastic.

“The albums began to fall off, but you can see that Liam is at his absolute best when looking at this thing. It was amazing to look back at it, and I was able to see the real reason for all of this f *****g nonsense.

This comes just after Noel seemed to have firmly established his position on Oasis’ return.

MR PORTER was told by the rocker that you don’t understand until you have been there. There is no turning back once you have quit. It’s pointless to go back.

“Bands can be strange, they start out as young men but end up being all-round dads.

Noel left Oasis in 2009 after Liam developed laryngitis. The band cancelled the gig.

Film: Noel said that 30 cameras recorded every second of their shows, but they were forgotten by the band after the American tour.

Noel released a statement in which he blamed his brother, but also cited Liam’s hangover as the reason.

Liam sued Noel and demanded an apology. After that, he left the group saying, “I just couldn’t continue working with Liam any longer.”

After this split, both brothers formed new bands and were embroiled in an ongoing public feud.

Noel elaborated on Oasis’ potential success as a stadium rock band if they had started their career now and said that it would be crazy to believe the two first records (Definitely Maybe) Morning Glory, and (What’sThe Story) Morning Glory) would not have a lasting impact in a new era.

“So, I would probably say, yes, we’d all be equally big. We were there for 3 years, but we didn’t make it past the third year.

You could be filmed at gigs by someone else and say, “Nah! They’re s**t!” so that we would not have had time to create.

“Would it have been possible to get our foot in that door?” Perhaps not. Were we as successful? I believe that ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ as well as ‘Live Forever’ will be very special songs in any time period.