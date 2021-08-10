One condition: James Bond would be helmed again by the GoldenEye or Casino Royale director

Campbell would be a great choice to direct Bond 26, as he is a master at introducing new actors to the franchise.

During Reddit AMA the Kiwi director was asked the following question: “In your previous experience with Bond movies, what is the key to attracting long-term fans as well as people who may not be interested in Bond films past?”

He said, “Just making it more than the other Bonds.”

Bond is the ultimate in everything. Women love Bond, men desire to be him. The films contain sex and violence as well as fantastic action and adventure from all around the globe.

Let us know your thoughts. Do you think Martin Campbell should return to James Bond’s directorial duties? Join the debate in the comments section here

Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 13:54:00 (+0000).