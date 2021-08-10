PSG confirm Lionel Messi signing in sensational free Transfer after a tearful Barcelona departure

Messi, the fourth marquee-free agent to arrive at PSG this summer, is a window that will certainly push them closer towards the European glory they have longed for in the past decade under Qatari ownership.

Georginio Wijaldum left Liverpool to sign for Barcelona, while Sergio Ramos arrived in Real Madrid from a lengthy stint in Spain.

To add to Pochettino’s strong goal-scoring options, Gianluigi Donarumma, Euro 2020 Player in the Tournament has left AC Milan.

In addition to the arrivals for free, PSG signed Inter Milan right-wing back Achraf Haikimi in an agreement worth as much as PS60m.

Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 20:32.38 (+0000).