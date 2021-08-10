Quantcast
38.7 C
United States of America
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
type here...
Sports

PSG confirm Lionel Messi signing in sensational free Transfer after a tearful Barcelona departure

By Newslanes Media
0
21

Must read

PSG confirm Lionel Messi signing in sensational free Transfer after a tearful Barcelona departure

Messi, the fourth marquee-free agent to arrive at PSG this summer, is a window that will certainly push them closer towards the European glory they have longed for in the past decade under Qatari ownership.

Georginio Wijaldum left Liverpool to sign for Barcelona, while Sergio Ramos arrived in Real Madrid from a lengthy stint in Spain.

- Advertisement -

To add to Pochettino’s strong goal-scoring options, Gianluigi Donarumma, Euro 2020 Player in the Tournament has left AC Milan.

In addition to the arrivals for free, PSG signed Inter Milan right-wing back Achraf Haikimi in an agreement worth as much as PS60m.

Want a pre-season preview of YOUR club’s season? Get it in your email and in your letters.Click hereTo learn more, order your copy.

Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 20:32.38 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleJames Bond auditions. Why did Daniel Craig get chosen for Casino Royale over Henry Cavill?
Next articleJennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer “grow closer again” After reunion,’stirred up emotions
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks