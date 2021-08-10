Ranking of the UK’s most cost-effective and affordable cars Your car makes the list

The most significant factor in purchasing a car is its cost. This includes not just the purchase price but the additional cash required for daily running.

According to the new cost-per-mile formula, the Kia Picanto makes the best car for those who want to cut down on their fuel costs.

- Advertisement -

Research also showed that the Land Rover Range Rover was the car with the most expensive running costs.

The annual operating costs of the vehicle are on average PS4,902.46 per year. Annual fuel and insurance costs total PS1,222.

Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 15:10:42 (+0000).