A company based in Silverstone is transforming vintage petrol-powered Bentleys into fully-electric vehicles.

Lunaz, a first in the world, adapts cars to suit his needs. The process takes 26 weeks. It costs PS350,000 (478,000 euros, 405,000 euro).

BBC Click’s Jen Copestake reveals more.

Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 10:22:07 +0000