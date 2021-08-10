Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is almost here. This is how to get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3! You can reserve yours now.

- Advertisement -

This is the moment it’s all about! That’s right, the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally coming and you can reserve yours today. The new feature-packed device will include a more robust design and faster processing. Although there is no official release date for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, more information will be revealed during the August 11 Samsung Unpacked event.

People who have been patiently awaiting the arrival of the next phone will be happy to make a reservation immediately and take full advantage all the benefits.

You can reserve your phone in advance to be among the first to get it when it is released. There’s much more.

Customers who sign up to receive email updates and reserve their device will be able to access the best online trade-in prices. To help reduce the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, you can trade in as many devices as you like. You can also expect to receive up to $100 extra credit if you trade in any of your older devices.

Trade-in credits are a great option for those on a tight budget, as the device will likely be quite expensive.

Your first 12 months’ of Samsung Care+ will be completely free if you reserve in advance. Pre-ordering will get you an extra special deal on Galaxy products. This deal is sweetened!

To reserve your new Galaxy Z Fold 3, simply head over to Samsung’s reservation website. You’ll be asked to provide your full name, email address, and ZIP code. You can also provide your telephone number for text messages from the company.

The live streaming of Samsung Unpacked this year will take place on August 11. This year’s Samsung Unpacked live stream will be focused on folding phones. It will answer the question, “Is good good enough?” You can watch the livestream to see more information about this highly anticipated phone and hopefully put pricing speculations to rest.

For weeks, rumors have circulated about leaked images of the new device as well as their prices. Some sources are claiming the new device will see a huge price cut from its 2020 predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Others suggest that the new device will have the same pricing as the older model.

According to rumors, customers who order before the end of March will receive a Samsung watch for free. Some speculate that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be compatible with an updated stylus pen. We will only know the outcome when it arrives.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will appeal to all Samsung fans, as well as those who are looking for an upgrade to their existing device.