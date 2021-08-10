Sims 4’s roadmap “focuses on improving the content that is In the game

We’re coming up on the seventh anniversary of The Sims 4, and it’s already the longest-running game in the entire series. What’s the next step? While the devs don’t have the complete Sims 4 roadmap yet, they do have some general answers.

You shouldn’t be expecting werewolves, fairies or zombies in the immediate future. “We can’t confirm at this time when they’ll make their way into the game” the devs say, “but rest assured, we would want to put as much love and thoughtfulness into them as we did for vampires and spellcasters.”

The devs instead stated that “our roadmap remains to be focused upon improving content that’s in the game.” An “upcoming relaxing refresh” is planned for an existing gamepack. As a long-term effort, a “townie overhaul” will be done to improve the appearance and the lore of NPCs.

Check out our guide to the best Sims 4 mods if you’re looking for additional content to play around with in the meantime.

Publiated at Mon, 9 Aug 2021 23.57:46 +0000