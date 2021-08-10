Smart Cities and Bad Metaphors: A Better Urban Future

Maybe it’s a cliche–I think I’ve used it myself–to say that scientists’ and philosophers’ explanations for how the brain works tend to metaphorically track the most advanced technology of their time. Greek authors believed that brains were hydraulic water clocks. European authors in the Middle Ages believed that thoughts were controlled by gear-like mechanisms. The brain looked like a telegraph in the 19th century. It was much more similar to a telephone network a few decades later. Shortly after that, no surprise, people thought the brain worked like a digital computer, and that maybe they could build computers that work like the brain, or talk to it. It’s not easy because, metaphors aside no one really understands the brain. Science can be exciting like that.

Brains haven’t been stopped from learning metaphors. Sometimes they mistake a map for the terrain and confuse a metaphor with a valid theory. Complex systems interact on scales too large or small to be observed in all their details. This is easy. This is true of the brain. It’s a mass of thought-meat that generates an individual mind. Researchers believe it comes from around 86 million individual cells that are woven together into an electrochemical jelly network. It’s also true of a city: the dense network that connects millions of these individual minds to create a community. People who write about cities, including myself, tend to look for metaphors that can be used in science. The city can be described as a computer, an animal or an ecosystem. Perhaps a city can be described as a computer. Shannon Mattern is an urbanist, media studies writer and author. That’s the riskiest one.

- Advertisement -

Mattern’s latest book, August 10, is out. It’s a compilation (with revisions & updates) of some her brilliant work for Places Journal called “A City Is Not a Computer”: Other Urban Intelligences. Mattern examines how this particular metaphor has impacted the planning and design of urban areas in 20th-century America. This happens on every level, including monitoring individual citizens as though they are bits and overseeing the large-screen data required to maintain a functioning city. Mattern believes that of all the information ways it can move through urban networks, public libraries would be better than the centralized, panopticon-like dashboards many cities are trying to create. Problem is, the targets people set for themselves to reach are often determined by what metrics they track. These metrics become their own metaphors and are often wrong.

Courtesy of Princeton University Press

These essays were the first to be published, and still have the greatest impact. The “City Console”, a collection of info dashboards and control rooms that were created to provide urban data panopticons, is an amazing history. This informational hub collects input about how municipal systems work, whether crime is being policened, what education levels are available, etc. The mission control of freeways and sewers. Mattern’s book contains my favorite example, the 1970s efforts of Salvador Allende (then the Chilean leader) to create Project Cybersyn. It featured a “ops room”, with button-studded seats that would make Captain Kirk proud and wall-sized screens flashing with red lights. They displayed slides drawn by hand, as no real-time data was available in the city. It’s goofy, but there’s a direct line from Cybersyn to the ways lots of US cities now collect and display law enforcement and other urban data in CompStat programs. They’re supposed to make government accountable, but they often justify worthless arrests or highlight misleading numbers–on-time transit travel instead of number of people carried, let’s say.

Mattern’s next essay is the title one. He warns against Silicon Valley giants trying to create smart cities. (The Google project, from a sibling company called Sidewalk Labs, would have featured wood skyscrapers, pavement that used lights to reconfigure its uses on the fly, self-driving cars, and underground trash tubes.) Most of the tech-enabled smart-city projects that failed have been abandoned or reduced. Hudson Yards, New York’s smart-city project didn’t have the same level of surveillance and sensor technology that its developers had promised. Cities still gather and share all kinds of data, but they’re not exactly “smart.”

- Advertisement -

Mattern was my conversation partner last month when I inquired why technology companies have not succeeded in improving the cities they serve. Mattern believes they have missed some of the most crucial aspects of citymaking. Mattern states that many more data-driven and computational ways to think about cities can give the false impression of all knowing. People in cities believe they are seeing raw truth, but in reality the filters they use determine their perceptions. Mattern states that “when everything can be computed, or when it’s possible to operationalize the poetic and evanescent parts of a city as a datapoint,” Mattern believes, this makes it seem like a metaphor.