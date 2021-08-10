Sonic sequel casts Idris Elba as Knuckles

Fans snapped set photos earlier in the year to confirm the news, but it is now official. Sonic the Hedgehog will join Knuckles in Paramount Pictures’ upcoming live action movie sequel. He’ll be played only by IdrisElba.

Knuckles’ inclusion in the second Sonic movie seemed almost certain after fans spotted a stand-in prop of the echidna (alongside similar ones for Sonic and Tails) on-set back in April, and we’ve now been given a first official tease of the character’s movie look on Twitter.

The image – a close-up of Knuckles’ knuckles, naturally – was shared by Idris Elba on social media following confirmation that the actor (most recently seen in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad) would be voicing the character in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 8th April 2022 if all goes well.

Knock, knock….#SonicMovie2 #Knuckles pic.twitter.com/N1PW5XaCEd — Idris Elba (@idriselba)August 10, 2021

Elba will star alongside Jim Carrey (Doctor Robotnik), James Marsden and Tika Sumpter.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Title Announcement.

Fans are also expecting a starring role for long-time Sonic sidekick Tails this time around following his appearance toward the end of the 2020 movie – with the big clue being the familiar double-tailed designed of the 2 in the sequel’s logo. If that’s the case, Colleen O’Shaughnessey could well return to voice the character (especially given she told fans she wasn’t done with Tails earlier this year), but it likely won’t be too long until we learn more.