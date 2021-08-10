Spoiler for AustralianSurvivor: Winner of Brains Vs. Brawn After filming in Queensland’s outback, ‘LEAKED” was released.

- Advertisement -

Survivors from Australia were pushed mentally and physically during Brains v Brawn.

And it seems Hayley Leake is tipped to win the reality TV show, according to Sportsbet’s latest betting odds.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the bookmaker has the Pain Researcher from South Australia as their frontrunner and likely winner, with odds of $1.40.

Spoiler for Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn spoiler: After filming in Queensland, the winner of Brains v Brawn was ‘LEAKED. Jonathan LaPaglia, host of Australian Survivor.

After 48 days of hard work in Queensland’s outback, the 31-year old is now in contention to win the title of Sole Survivor as well as a prize of $500,000 and $1,000,000 respectively.

She started out on the Brains team, but she switched to Brawn.

Baden Cooke, a retired cyclist, has a chance to win at $5.

George Mladenov, a Bankstown politician is third at $6 and will win the Survivor crown.

Flick Palmateer, a professional surfer is sitting at $13, and Andrew Ucles, a survival expert, rounds out the top five with $17.

Survivor Australia has fallen behind the rest in ratings for the last week, mainly due to Channel Seven’s coverage on the Tokyo Olympics.

Brains vs Brawn regained some audience share Monday with 618,000 people tuning in to watch Rachel Downie’s election at tribal council.

Despite leaving camp, she told 10 Play that she enjoyed her experience on the show.

“I loved it!” This was an honor, because who else gets the chance to experience that? It is up to you how many months of your life that you can take and then, I suppose, step outside of this world.

“I believe one of my favorite parts about my job was to reset my heart and mind back to nature. This meant that I would have to go outside, and be in an environment where it was scary and risky sometimes.

“Obviously, I have made great friends and had the honor of being a part of the Survivor family and having the chance to compete was amazing,” she said.

Australian Survivor: Brains v Brawn continues at 7:30pm on Channel 10