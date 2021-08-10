Staycation: Top UK experiences for bucket lists What can you do to help?

Britons who are still in the UK can participate in incredible, bucket-list worthy experiences. __S.2__
The UK has over 30 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. This summer, it was the Welsh Slate Landscape that made headlines.
Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland is a must-see for many tourists.
This natural beauty is rich in legends. It is an ideal spot for photos, strolls, and breathtaking views.
If you’re heading to Scotland, Edinburgh has been listed by UNESCO as a tourist attraction. It is a good starting point for exploring the rest of Scotland.
READ MORE: Devon beats Cornwall as ‘best staycation destination’
There are many places to visit in the city, and there is something for everybody.
Hikers and foodies alike will love going up Arthur’s Seat.
Tourists can visit Scotland and head towards the Highlands to try and find Nessie at Loch Ness.
Although the legend of Nessie has been a huge tourist draw, it is still a popular attraction for tourists. The beauty of Scotland’s Highlands will never fail to impress even those who don’t want the tale of Nessie.
DO NOT MISS
A holiday in Wales would be incomplete without an excursion up Snowdon.
At 3,560 feet above sea level, this hike should delight active holidaymakers.
Serious hikers may also be able to attempt all three UK summits, including Scafell Pike, Ben Nevis, and Snowdon.
A stop at Stonehenge, UNESCO World Heritage Site, is a great way to spend a day that’s more relaxed and yet still awe inspiring.
__S.18__
This prehistoric monument might have been built by Merlin. It’s well worth the effort.
History lovers can visit Bath to view what remains of the Roman baths or the Hadrian’s Wall ruins.
Walking the Hadrian’s Wall Path is a combination of hiking, history and nature that should be a challenge for anyone looking to find inspiration.
The 84 miles trail runs coast to coast, from Wallsend to Bowness-on-Solway.
A visit to Windsor Castle is something very different and much easier to do.
This castle is the oldest and most inhabited in all of Europe. It’s a must-see for any bucket lister and easily accessible by Britons.
For nature-lovers looking to get out in the fresh air without having to hike for miles, or climb up a mountain, the East Devon Coast or the Lake District are the best places to go
These areas have beautiful scenery and lots to do to make your stay in the UK memorable.
Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 20:04:30 +0000