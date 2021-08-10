These are the 25 most desirable places to work in Latin America by 2021

Great Place to Work released its annual survey, which revealed the top companies that employees are interested in.
Great Place to Work, a company that promotes work culture, released its annual report The Best Workplaces Latin America 2021. It reveals the top companies in Latin America for providing employees with benefits and a positive environment.
The GPTW annual study found that 87% of employees included in this list feel satisfied at work. This is measured by feeling loved and the perception that their workplace has a healthy environment, both from the psychological as well.
These are some outstanding facts:
- 97% believe everyone deserves special recognition
- 95% of respondents said that they receive professional training and development.
- 94% of respondents said that they feel encouraged to find balance between their personal and professional lives.
For the fourth consecutive year, international freight company DHL Express was the top-ranked multinational organization. Peru’s Interbank was ranked number one
Platz in the group of large organisations, while Seguros Universales from Guatemala was first in the small- and medium-sized category.
25 Top Organizations from the Multinational Category
3. AT&T Latin America. AT&T Mexico. Vrio. DIRECTV. SKY
5. 5. Teleperformance
6. Scotiabank
7. SAP SE
8. Santander
9. Roche
10. Citibank
11. Hilton
12. Novo Nordisk
13. ORACLE
14. AES
15. Logicalis
16. Dell Technologies
18. Metlife
19. Cisco
21. Gentera
22. SC Johnson
23. Fresenius Kabi
25. Salesfore
Go to the GPTW official page to view the full list of the Best Places to Work In Latin America 2021.
Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021, 17:42:23 (+0000).