These are the 25 most desirable places to work in Latin America by 2021

August

10, 2021 Read for 2 minutes

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. This process may cause errors.

Great Place to Work, a company that promotes work culture, released its annual report The Best Workplaces Latin America 2021. It reveals the top companies in Latin America for providing employees with benefits and a positive environment.

The GPTW annual study found that 87% of employees included in this list feel satisfied at work. This is measured by feeling loved and the perception that their workplace has a healthy environment, both from the psychological as well.

Emotional

These are some outstanding facts:

97% believe everyone deserves special recognition

95% of respondents said that they receive professional training and development.

94% of respondents said that they feel encouraged to find balance between their personal and professional lives.

For the fourth consecutive year, international freight company DHL Express was the top-ranked multinational organization. Peru’s Interbank was ranked number one

Platz in the group of large organisations, while Seguros Universales from Guatemala was first in the small- and medium-sized category.

25 Top Organizations from the Multinational Category

1. 1.

2. 3.

3. AT&T Latin America. AT&T Mexico. Vrio. DIRECTV. SKY

4. 4.

5. 5. Teleperformance

6. Scotiabank

7. SAP SE

8. Santander

9. Roche

10. Citibank

11. Hilton

12. Novo Nordisk

13. ORACLE

14. AES

15. Logicalis

16. Dell Technologies

17. 17.

18. Metlife

19. Cisco

20. 20.

21. Gentera

22. SC Johnson

23. Fresenius Kabi

24. 24.

25. Salesfore

Go to the GPTW official page to view the full list of the Best Places to Work In Latin America 2021.