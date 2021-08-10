Vodafone customers are furious about the ‘greedy” roaming fees but There is a way around paying new fees

Vodafone confirmed that the update will not be in force until January 2022. It will affect only those upgrading or taking out new contracts after August 11.

You won’t have to pay any additional charges if your SIM/phone plan is the same. Signing up for or changing your deal by August 10 will be eligible to get a discount on checking email at the beach in next year.

Vodafone sent a statement to Express.co.uk confirming that the changes would not affect existing customers. However, all customers can still roam in Ireland under their current pricing plan.

For new customers or for those changing their prices, changes to plans will take effect on 11 August 2021. Roaming fees will not be applicable until 6 January 2022.

Publiated at Tue 10 Aug 2021, 06:06:18 (+0000).