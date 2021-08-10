WhatsApp, Gmail, and Outlook warn: Why open these? It is possible for messages to be expensive

Don’t open any emails or WhatsApp messages without thinking carefully first. Kaspersky’s cyber security team has issued a stark warning that 2021 will be another year of scammers.

Cyber thieves have attempted to scam users by sending messages claiming that custom fees or shipment costs must be paid in order to release items ordered online. This is one of the most serious threats discovered recently.

Because of the pandemic more people are shopping online than they are going to their local shops. Crooks have been trying to make a quick buck. Kaspersky claims that many of these mails lead victims to fake websites, which can be dangerous for their bank cards and money.

Fake websites are another threat recently discovered. They offer the opportunity to purchase undelivered parcels which will not reach their intended recipients.

These websites work like a lottery, with the users unaware of what the contents are. In the hopes that the package will have some value, they bid on its weight. The winning bidder is then paid for the package, but the money is not sent.

