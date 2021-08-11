AJ reunited again with his trainer to ‘get the sparring right.

Rob McCracken, Anthony Joshua’s trainer will rejoin the fight preparations against Oleksandr Usyk following his Olympic commitments. He has also vowed that he would “get the sparring right”.

Joshua spent the last two weeks in Tokyo without McCracken as his trainer. McCracken is also Team GB Performance Director.

On September 25th, WBA, IBF and WBO Heavyweight Champion Usyk will be taking on his mandatory opponent at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium .

Joshua vs Usyk, September 25, live on Sky Sports Box Office

McCracken said that Joshua is well and doing great.

“I’ll be back, and there will still seven weeks [before his bout], which is quite a lot for a fight of 36 minutes.

“He is in the right place.

“We will get back me, the team, and other [at Tokyo 2020] AJ employees, so that we can do the hard work, sparring correctly, prep the right way, and put in the effort.

He can give a fantastic performance at his next Heavyweight Title fight.”

Shokran Parwani and Anthony Joshua

Joshua will need to recruit Southpaw sparring partners in order to imitate Usyk’s slippery stance.

Already, Thomas Carty, an Irish prospect, and Shokran Parwani from Germany, who both helped Derek Chisora prepare to fight Usyk have been used.

Sky Sports previously interviewed Carty: “I’m left-handed, and I have light feet. I use a lot, so I naturally imitate Usyk.

It’s an advantage tactically, but it must be used properly. It’s not like I have an additional arm or leg. However, I can see the advantages.

“So many orthodox men have boxed only orthodox fighters.

It makes me unique. “I’m an Irish-born, young southpaw heavyweight. There aren’t any other!”

Joshua headlines at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Parwani stated to Sky Sports that she has a bit of Usyk’s style. I work with my feet more. “I am very mobile and slick.”

“Usyk can be a smart guy but he’s not a puncher.

He doesn’t possess power. Rounds nine, 10, or eleven? He will not be able to fight and AJ is going to break him down.”

Anthony Joshua reveals he would be willing to settle his rivalry with Tyson Fury without any world titles on the line, in an exclusive interview on Gary Neville’s The Overlap YouTube channel

Joshua compared his training to Usyk’s camp when he spoke about it without McCracken.

Vasiliy Lomachenko’s father will be brought in by Usyk. Joshua stated that he works alongside Russ Anber.

I have a number of nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches that I can provide for him.

He is changing his team, because the people have so much knowledge.

It’s great to have a larger team, and work together.

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter added that Rob is a huge part of AJ and his life.

Usyk is a former undisputed cruiserweight champion

Bob Arum, promoter, previously disclosed the key change in Usyk’s team. He said, “Egis Klimas is the manager [Lomachenko] and Usyk], I speak with him, and he talks with the father (Papachenko), who he refers to as ‘Papachenko’ and who trained all the Ukrainian Olympians. And he’s willing to train Usyk properly for the fight.

Joshua won’t be easy to beat, I’m not lying. It will be a tough battle with Usyk who is an outstanding boxer.

His father would not train any other person, but he will train Usyk because Usyk’s like family.

Sky Sports’ Lomachenko said: “He has an enormous chance, but it will not be easy because Joshua knows exactly what he should do in the Ring.

Lomachenko says Usyk can upset Joshua

Joshua also has experience in boxing and is a former amateur.

It will be an exciting fight. Very interesting.

Lomachenko responded to questions about Joshua’s larger and more heavy frame: Oleksandr, he is faster.

It will be a battle between styles.

Published at Wed 11 August 2021, 13:03:31 PM +0000