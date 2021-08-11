Quantcast
Alessandra Ambrosio’s legs are as long as her models. T-shirt for boyfriend and small shorts

By Newslanes Media
0
17

Alessandra Ambrosio’s legs are as long as her body. She models boyfriend shirt and shorts during a LA stroll… after a romantic Brazil trip with Richard Lee

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com

Published by Last Updated:

She rose to fame as a Victoria’s Secret Angel.

And although she hung up her wings years ago Alessandra Ambrosio demonstrated her supermodel credentials in Los Angeles this week.

As she went for her workout, the 40-year old bombshell displayed her long legs by wearing a pair small bike shorts.

She hid her slim torso beneath a boyfriend-fit tee and let her long, dark hair flutter in the wind.

This sizzling sensation protected herself from the scorching California sun with a baseball cap, and completed the look by wearing white sneakers.

One day earlier, she was spotted out in Malibu enjoying a family trip with Noah, 9, and Anja (12 years old), and Lucilda (her parents Lucilda) Luiz.

After a visit to Brazil, she recently returned to Los Angeles and shared an Instagram smooch with Richard Lee.

Looking fab: The 40-year-old bombshell showed off her endless legs in a pair of tiny bike shorts as she stepped out for a workout

Alessandra and Richard were seen together on a Valentine’s Day date.

In the past, she was involved in Italian fashion designer Nicolo Oddi’s creation of brand Alanui together with Carlotta.

Alessandra now shares Anja and Noah her children with Jamie Mazur, her ex-fiancee who co-founded RE/DONE.

Sporty: She rounded off the look with white sneakers

Alessandra, her sister Aline, and Gisele Coria started GAL Floripa swimwear brand together over two years ago.

Partly, her brand was named after Florianopolis in Brazil, where she had both of her children.

Alessandra, who was only a U.S citizen at the time of her arrest in Los Angeles immigration offices last year, was seen getting out.

Grunge rock: Alessandra was spotted Wednesday in Los Angeles wearing a Nirvana shirt while getting take-out food

Back in town: She has only recently returned to Los Angeles after a trip to her native Brazil where she shared a smooch on Instagram with her beau Richard Lee

Publited at Thu 12 August 2021, 00:46.51 +0000

