Are you a fan of crystals? Le Wand may have just the right sex product for you. ‘sexual nirvana’

Crystal industry is growing rapidly. You can find everything you need, from a rose quartz water bottle, to crystal facial sets, on the internet.

Masturbatory crystals are included. When premium toy brand Le Wand dropped their Crystal Collection, I was skeptical.

One, crystal healing is not something I believe in. Le Wand made a vibrator that I loved and it is cordless, which I trust. Chakrubs and other brands have been at the forefront of crystal sex toys for years.

I’m sticking a crystal high, but? This seemed to be the last frontier. Given the origin of the brand and the objective beauty of the wands, I was tempted to give them another shot.

Le Wand offers several options in its crystal collection, including Crystal Slim Wand, Crystal G Wand and Yoni Eggs. You can choose from rose quartz or black obsidian.

To review the rose quartz crystal G Wand, I tested it on my own to compare to other toys.

The toys from Le Wand’s Crystal Collection. Clockwise: Yoni eggs; G Wand; Slim Wand; Wand.

Are crystal sex toys safe?

Crystal is not your typical sexy toy. Porous means that many stones and crystals have small holes, or spaces where liquid or air can enter them. Porous materials don’t work well for sex toys because they absorb fluids and lubricants. Cleaning the toys can cause outside materials to seep in. Many sex toys are made from non-porous silicone that is body safe.

Mashable was informed by Le Wand that the California Prop 65 regulations require businesses to inform customers about potential exposures to chemicals that can cause cancer or birth defects. They also comply with safety regulations in the UK and EU.

Gemological Institute of America’s (GIA), researchers who spoke to Chakrubs said that rose quartz is not porous. Others crystals might have “closed porousity”, which is when pores are only found at the surface and don’t penetrate the core.

Le Wand stated on its website that some crystals may be closed-pored. He also suggested using condoms if the toys are being used with someone with whom you don’t want to share bodily fluids. If you are nervous about playing with a toy that has closed porosity, I would suggest using a condom.

Always clean your wand after every use. It is important to wash your wand immediately following each session due to closed porosity.

Open the Le Wand Crystal G Wand

Packaging matches the toys’ aesthetic: Pink and gold with gem-like accents. This line includes a travel pouch, 94-page manual and an instruction booklet that explains how to use the toys as well as the history and practice of crystal healing.

A silicone stopper is included with the wand, which can be used to provide external stimulation simultaneously.

Le Wand, and all of the internet, seems to love to talk about crystals’ healing power. This power has been known for centuries, and it is understandable that the trend persists.

However, I do not have any authority in this area. Although I cannot say if these wands can allow you “experience spiritual illumination” or “reach sex nirvana”, as Le Wand states on their website. I also won’t claim that it’s an absurdity. There’s probably good reason these stones have lasted so long.

However, my focus was on the sensations the toy provided me, and not the spiritual, as well as how it functions in sex.

Crystals can be cleansed spiritually if you are into them, according to Le Wand’s book. It was only literally cleaned.

While the G Wand’s curved tip stimulates the G-spot and angles up, the rest of the collection has straight wands. Depending on what type of stimulation you are looking for, either end can be used.

It’s really, really beautiful, Regina George would tell you.

You can use this toy with any type of lube, not just silicone toys. To ensure that the silicone stopper does not get damaged, you should only use water-based lubricants when using the wand. Although I did not use condoms, I recommend that you avoid oil-based lubricants.

It was hard not to gaze at this toy, I will be truthful. It’s really, really beautiful, Regina George would tell you. It was beautiful, but it wasn’t a good sexy toy. What does it look like?

It was amazing how soft and comfortable this toy felt on my skin. I tend to stick with silicone inner toys, so it was a surprise how soft the sensation felt against my skin.

Le Wand Crystal G Wand Experience

It felt wonderful. It was cold but not too cold. However, it heated up as it used. For just enough stimulation, the angled edge works well for striking the G-spot. It measures 178mm in length and 34mm at its bent curve end.

The silicone stopper was the only problem with this toy. This combination of internal and external creates some amazing orgasms, so I was thrilled to try it. However, it couldn’t be fit over the sides. I imagine this isn’t a problem for the other wands, especially given that the stopper is photographed over the regular wand, but I struggled to get mine on the G Wand before I gave up.

Because this toy was made from crystal, I didn’t want too much effort to get the stopper on. As with all crystal toys, there are some drawbacks to this wand. It is very slippery in wet conditions, which I was worried about after I chipped my first gua sha instrument. My silicone toys are not fragile, however.

Although my G Wand is still in good condition, I am afraid of losing it or breaking it.

What is the Le Wand Crystal G Wand’s performance compared to other toys for internal use?

Although these comparisons can be confusing for toys that are vastly different, they could prove helpful to those who have never used a crystal ball.

Crystal G Wand vs. realistic six-inch dildo: The G wand wins out here. Although the G wand is more realistic, it glides more smoothly. It’s also great that the bent angle can be used, since standard dildoes don’t stimulate the G-spot as well.

Crystal G Wand or Soraya wave? It depends on the experience you are looking for. Soraya Wave simulates “come toher” movements with your fingers and provides similar G-spot stimulation to Le Wand’s G Wand. Wave is more versatile than the other toys. The silicone in the Wave felt rougher on my skin than the G Wand’s crystal.

Crystal G Wand or Thruster? Again, it depends. If you prefer a toy that looks more realistic and you don’t mind lying back as the toy works, the Thruster might be the best option. The Thruster is much more comfortable than the G Wand’s fast thrusts. The Thruster can be angled so that it hits the G-spot.

Do you want to add this item to your cart?

Although I cannot speak for the spiritual qualities of these toys, I did enjoy the G Wand. It is a great sex toy. It’s informative and useful, with a travel pouch.

There are also snags. The silicone stopper didn’t work for me, so I have to take care of the fragile toys while I handle them. It feels great against my skin, however I wonder if stainless steel or glass wands could achieve the same result. Glass and stainless are both non-porous, so that would be no problem.

These toys will appeal to crystal-lovers who have the money to buy anything from $110 to $250 for yoni eggs and the G Wand. These toys are beautiful and very well made.

If either of these factors is false, I would not recommend this collection. Le Wand does have stainless steel toys, so if you want to experience that smooth sensation, I’d consider those.

The G Wand was fun, but I wouldn’t buy it. Even though it was a great tool, it may not be used as often as I would like. Although the crystal sex toys didn’t make me “sexually nirvana”, I was able to orgasm which is enough.

