Arsenal has three players who will make Lautaro Martinez Transfer Edu makes it easier to make a decision

Arsenal offered Aubameyang a massive contract, allowing him to earn PS350,000 per week in London after he was fired from Arsenal.

However, they have been retorted.

- Advertisement -

The former Borussia Dortmund star scored 31 times in all competitions during the 2018/2019 campaign.

In his second season in London, Arsenal’s striker for Arsenal scored an incredible 29 goals in a difficult season that saw him play under Unai Emery and Arteta.

Aubameyang scored just 15 points in all competitions last year, despite signing a new contract.

Want a pre-season preview of YOUR club’s season? Get it in your email and in your letters. __S.7__

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Wed. 11 August 2021, 08:38:00 +0000