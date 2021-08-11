Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC Release Time, Update Patch Notes NEWS

Assassin Creed Valhalla is getting its second major expansion.

The DLC is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Released August 12, 2018.

The good news? Fans won’t need to wait long to download The Siege of Paris. It launches shortly after midnight.

The Siege of Paris DLC is available for download starting at 1am on August 12, 2012, and will also be compatible with Xbox Series X or Xbox One.

PC users may have to wait longer as the expansion launches on Epic Games Store at 4pm BST and Ubisoft Connect at 10am BST.

The expansion is available for download. However, all major gameplay changes were made by the AC Valhalla Update.

This expansion of Assassin’s Creed Vahalla moves the action to France and one the most important battles in Viking History.

This new adventure, set in Francia will take Eivor along a treacherous path through the Frankish countryside to one of the most famous battles of Viking history.

“Players can get new skills, weapons, equipment, and abilities to fight new enemies. “