Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris DLC Release Time, Update Patch Notes NEWS

Assassin Creed Valhalla is getting its second major expansion.
The DLC is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. Released August 12, 2018.
The good news? Fans won’t need to wait long to download The Siege of Paris. It launches shortly after midnight.
The Siege of Paris DLC is available for download starting at 1am on August 12, 2012, and will also be compatible with Xbox Series X or Xbox One.
PC users may have to wait longer as the expansion launches on Epic Games Store at 4pm BST and Ubisoft Connect at 10am BST.
The expansion is available for download. However, all major gameplay changes were made by the AC Valhalla Update.
This expansion of Assassin’s Creed Vahalla moves the action to France and one the most important battles in Viking History.
This new adventure, set in Francia will take Eivor along a treacherous path through the Frankish countryside to one of the most famous battles of Viking history.
“Players can get new skills, weapons, equipment, and abilities to fight new enemies. “
The Siege of Paris is bringing back Infiltration missions. This makes it even more exciting.
Ubisoft says that players have the freedom to decide the best method to kill their target.
To access DLC, players must have successfully completed the first two narrative arcs in England.
“When you are in Ravensthorpe Eivor will come across visitors from Francia with suspiciously large presents. They will find their way back to Francia.”
Although there is no minimum power level required to download content, Ubisoft suggests that you get to level 200.
The gameplay trailer above shows that the Siege of Paris DLC allows you to enter the walls of 9th Century Paris and help the Resistance against the Carolingian Imperial.
It’s possible to discover the lush Frankish country and cruise across Paris’ iconic Seine River.
You can get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC and the Siege of Paris DLC for a discount price.
AC Valhalla on PlayStation is available at PS34.19. Only PS69.99 is required to purchase the Ultimate Edition, which includes Season Pass.
Publited at Wed. 11 August 2021 21.35:00 +0000