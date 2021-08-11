Big Sean opens up about his private NIGHTCLUB and shows off his stripper pole MTV Cribs’ revival premiere

- Advertisement -

Big Sean does not need to travel far to reach the club, as he already has one at his home.

In the premier episode of MTV’s Cribs revival, 33-year old star shows off Beverly Hills home – complete with nightclub and stripper pole.

Despite the many appeals of the estate, however, the rapper, recently sold the property for $11.1million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The club: Big Sean shows off his Beverly Hills home – complete with nightclub and stripper pole. This is the premier episode of MTV’s Cribs revival, airing Wednesday night

Big Sean (real name Sean Michael-Leonard Anderson) purchased the magnificent Mediterranean home from Slash, Guns N’ Roses guitarist.

Sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode: The hip-hop star invited MTV cameras to his nightclub and took a rare photo.

Big Sean is known to ban phones and cameras from the sacred space. There’s even a sign prohibiting the use of social media.

He said, “This is a spot that I don’t really show people,” during the tour.

He said, "This is a spot that I don't really show people," during the tour.

Wow! The room was dark with black wall to wall carpeting, furniture and walls – the ceiling has been painted black. There are accents of red in the middle and even a stripper pole.

This dark space featured black walls-to-wall carpeting, furniture and black walls. The ceiling was also black. There were accents of red in the center and even a stripper pole.

Sean stated that although the club was in his home at the time he purchased it, the agents told him that he could change any space she deemed necessary.

Big Sean said that the silver skull sconces installed by Slash were actually his own.

Big Sean switched off all the lights and bathed the entire room with a blue-green glow. This enhanced the club’s vibe. The room was also lit by the floor, which made it the central point.

The star also showed off the view from his recording studio, which is actually a view of the first apartment he lived in before his success.

He said, “I don’t take it for granted.”

According to the LA Times, Big Sean bought the house in 2017 for $8.7million. He also renovated the area over the past years.

Big Sean, the new star of Cribs will make his debut in this all-new remake

This 11,000-square foot home has seven bedrooms and seven and a quarter bathrooms. It also features a foyer with two stories, gourmet, office and library, and a movie theatre.

MTV had announced this summer it would be relaunching Cribs. Cribs allows viewers to get a close-up look at celebrities and the lives they lead.

Stars like Martha Stewart, Jordyn Woods, JoJo Siwa, Scott Disick and Rick Ross are just some of the A-listers inviting MTV into their abodes for the reboot.

Amazing: This 11,000-square foot home has seven bedrooms and seven and a quarter bathrooms. It also features a foyer with two stories, gourmet, office and library, and movie theatre.

Amazing: The star also showed off the second promotional clip which featured his recording studio, from where you can see his original one-bedroom apartment.

Ashlee Simpson, Evan Ross, Christian Siriano and Johnny Weir are among the others. Rick Ross, Ryan Lochte (Tia Mowry), Tinashe, TJ Lavin, Rick Ross, Nick Young, Nico Tortorella and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi round out the list.

This seminal television series was launched in 2000 and pioneered the new genre of celebrity-fueled reality TV.

The show featured many wild moments, including a 2002 tour where Mariah Carey invited camera crews into her bathroom while she slipped into the tub and another where a barely famous Kim Kardashian shows off a stripper pole in her bedroom.

After the huge success of Cribs’ international series, the US version will be relaunched in July.

MTV Cribs debuts Wednesday at 9:30pm.