Black Friday: The best gaming mouse deals

Slowly, we are approaching the time of the year when the gaming equipment prices have been reduced and discounts begin to appear. The cheers of the crowd are loud. The crowd cheers.

What is the difference between a gaming mouse and your average office mouse? You’ve already escaped the trackpad confines, so what else could you need? They can help you win FPS games by giving you better sensors and adjustable DPI.

These features are usually available at a higher price than other times, but Razer & Logitech don’t wait for that day. If you’re interested in a specific model, we expect to see Corsair and SteelSeries join the party.

This is all you need to know regarding Black Friday 2021.

What is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday sales will begin to appear at the beginning of November. However, the best deals will be available on November 26th, 2021 when Black Friday officially kicks off. Three days later, Cyber Monday will follow on November 29.

Black Friday: How do you find the best deals?

If you’re looking for a convenient way to see all of the best Black Friday deals on one page, you might want to bookmark our dedicated Black Friday page. This page features the latest deals on monitors and gaming hardware. We create deal posts that highlight highly discounted products when a deal gets particularly hot.

Pocket Tactics, our sister website, has other gaming news, including controllers and Nintendo Switch deals.

Best gaming mouse deals

Razer’s DeathAdder is a popular mouse because of its ergonomics. It has been sold more than ten million times over the years. No matter which mouse grips you use, the DeathAdder’s shape fits comfortably in your hand. It uses optical technology at its best, with a 20,000 DPI sensor for the most precise level of accuracy.

The DeathAdder V2 can store five profiles, so no matter which game you are playing, there is enough memory on the board to allow you to swap between DPI settings or macros through its eight buttons. Without loading any software, you can connect your mouse to a different configuration and save all your custom settings.

Razer DeathAdder V2 now available for $45.99 which is a 34% discount ($24). Amazon UK offers a similar deal for PS46.90. This is a 33% discount (PS23.09). Be sure to sign up to Amazon Prime to gain access to exclusive deals, Amazon original movies, and free premium delivery.

