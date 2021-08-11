BMW S58 Can Produce 1,000 Horsepower — This is the New What is 2JZ?

The Toyota 2JZ is the engine for drift cars. It is the turbocharged straight six engine powering the Mk4 Toyota Surpra still one of the most sought-after engines for drift cars or race cars. It can produce 1,000 horsepower while remaining reliable. The 2JZZ is a rare engine that can be tuned and maintained for its durability and tuneability. The BMW S58 is a new engine, however.

The BMW S58 engine, a 3.0 liter twin turbocharged inline six, powers cars such as the BMW M3, BMW M4, X3 M and BMW M4. Tuners quickly discovered its incredible tuning potential. It was quickly discovered by enthusiasts and tuneers that it could produce 1,000 horsepower.

The Red Bull Driftbrothers sent their BMW M4 S58 engine over to TDP.ie to tune it, for use in their drift car. The only things that were changed were some modifications to the geometry of the cylinder head, the addition of port injection, to go along with the engine’s direct injection, and upgraded turbos. That’s it. Nothing else was changed, everything else is still stock. So what performance upgrades were gained

The BMW S58 engine produced 1,049 horsepower after running it through an engine dyno. This is quite incredible. It is amazing that the engine can produce this much power without any internal modifications. Even more amazing was the torque output — 1,275 Nm (940 Lb-ft) It’s a six-cylinder 3.0 liter engine. This is amazing.

Even more amazing is the fact that this engine still has a long way to go before it reaches its maximum potential. For the tests, the cold air intake system was not available so that the turbos ran a little too hot. This resulted in a decrease of some performance. What if a car with 1,000 horsepower was a complete disappointment to you? It’s impossible. We are glad that someone decided it was important to tune the E58 engine for 1,049 horsepower.

