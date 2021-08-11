Call of Duty Cold War patch notes – Black Ops Season 5, Warzone Update secrets unveiled

Having delayed everything by a day, it won’t be long before Black Ops fans can jump into Call of Duty Cold War Season 5.

Treyarch’s latest expansion includes four new weapons and five multiplayer maps that can be mastered on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

This is all without even mentioning new Zombies content, which includes new perks and challenges.

Call of Duty Warzone, which will launch Season 5, will benefit as well from having the same weapons, Battle Pass and new map features, and an event that has been long rumoured.

There will be many background changes, some of which may not get as much attention.

Despite the fact that there is less talk about bugs being fixed, gamers want to be informed about weapon modifications.

Treyarch makes use of the beginning of each season to refine the weapons available. Some are nerfed while others are buffed.