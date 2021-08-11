China’s tech giant Xiaomi targets smartphone top spot Spot

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has said it plans to be the world’s biggest smartphone maker within three years.
After Apple recently outperformed it to be the number two mobile brand, the Beijing-based boss made these comments.
Samsung Electronics in South Korea currently occupies the top spot.
Lei Jun, founder of Xiaomi and chief executive of the company was present at the unveiling of its new Mix 4 smartphone.
He stated, “Our task right now is to consolidate the number 2 position on the global market.” “We want to be global number 1 in three years,” he added.
As the company celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the launch of its first smartphone, he was giving his annual address during an online conference.
Last month’s industry figures showed that Xiaomi has overtaken Apple to become the second largest smartphone manufacturer in the world.
According to IDC research, Xiaomi was responsible for nearly 17% of global handset sales in the April-June quarter. This is more than Apple’s 14.1%.
Samsung’s market share declined to 18.8% during the same time, but it remained at number one.
Donald Trump’s administration accused Xiaomi, along with several other large Chinese technology companies, of being a danger to US national security.
It was placed on the US Department of Defense blacklist at the beginning of this year due to claims it had links with China’s military.
A US Federal Judge blocked enforcement of a Xiaomi investment ban in May. He called the decision to blacklist Xiaomi as “deeply flawed”
If the ban had been implemented, Xiaomi would have been expelled from US stock markets and global benchmark share indexes.
The speech by Mr Lei came before the official launch of many new Xiaomi products, including the Mix 4 smartphone and its latest tablet computer, as well as the Mix 4 smart speaker.
The company also revealed a four-legged ‘CyberDog” robot. It described it as the “first foray into quadriped robotics for developers and open source communities worldwide.”
To help with the development of the project, robotics fans and other Xiaomi Fans were invited.
Xiaomi had announced earlier this year that it would invest $10bn in electric vehicle development over the next ten years (PS7.2bn).
It will enter a fiercely competitive market, where hundreds of Chinese companies are already fighting for a piece of the electric vehicle global market.
Publited at Wed 11 August 2021, 05:51.44 (+0000).