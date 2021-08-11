Diablo 2 beta: A fan-favourite feature has been removed from Diablo 2 that will not be revived

Fans have been waiting a long time for Blizzard to take on the task of resurrecting Diablo 2, the most popular instalment in the RPG so far.

Although Diablo 3 was a huge success and became very popular on consoles such as PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch it couldn’t match its predecessor.

Fans are eager to get in on the Diablo 2 Beta, with the new remastered version due out in September.

Good news: The official Diablo 2 Resurrected beta beta will be available for early access and open beta.

Pre-orders will allow gamers to start playing a lot sooner than others who are waiting for it to be free.