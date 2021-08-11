Diablo 2 beta: A fan-favourite feature has been removed from Diablo 2 that will not be revived

Fans have been waiting a long time for Blizzard to take on the task of resurrecting Diablo 2, the most popular instalment in the RPG so far.
Although Diablo 3 was a huge success and became very popular on consoles such as PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch it couldn’t match its predecessor.
Fans are eager to get in on the Diablo 2 Beta, with the new remastered version due out in September.
Good news: The official Diablo 2 Resurrected beta beta will be available for early access and open beta.
Pre-orders will allow gamers to start playing a lot sooner than others who are waiting for it to be free.
The best thing is that everybody will be able join other players’ games. Blizzard confirmed this last week.
Up to 8 players may play in the same game. In addition to having complementary skills, which can help one another in battle, you also get experience and monster hit points. The quantity of items drops as players add more people. Players can also choose to battle each other, or claim the ear of a competitor in PvP combat.
“The Technical Alpha will allow you to play both Acts I and II of The Sightless Eye. You can also view the fully remade Act I and II cinematics in both Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta and Early Access.
One drawback that some gamers discovered was that Blizzard decided to remove one of their fan favorites that will no longer be resurrected with the rest.
Although Diablo 2’s gameplay will be the same, Blizzard won’t make it possible for TCP/IP to be established multiplayer sessions.
On Friday, August 13th at 6 p.m. BST, the Diablo 2 beta opens its early access period.
You can play Diablo 2 Resurrected up to August 23rd if you preorder and launch the game early.
The Diablo 2 beta open beta will begin a week later, Friday August 20th, and run through August 23rd.
Two additional classes will be offered to players at the test weekends. They are the fierce, shape-shifting Druid, and the Paladin, who is righteous and hammer-slinging, Paladin.
These will join the already existing line-up that also includes the Sorceress and Barbarian as well as the Amazon.
