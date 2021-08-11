Emirates Airlines launches a commercial at the top of the world Video

August

The impressive Emirates Airlines advertisement was shot at the Burj Khalifa, which is the tallest building in the world. It cast doubt upon its veracity.

The luxury airline, Prime Productions AMG based in Dubai, shot a commercial at 828m.

Daily Pakistan reported that the 30-second video was made after UAE was moved from the UK’s red list to the amber. It went viral.

The clip begins with a woman wearing an Emirates uniform and holding signs. She passes them little by little until she finishes her message. Fly Emirates. Fly more The camera zooms in on the amazing view of Dubai at the end.

This video, contrary to what some may believe, did not feature any green screens or special effects. It was the product of careful planning, testing, and safety procedures. The same company also showed another video on the steps involved in achieving such feats.

What was the Emirates Airlines Commercial?

The most common question is whether or not the female in the frame was actually a member of Emirates’ crew. According to the company, they did indeed cast employees. However, there was a lot of qualified candidates. The Emirates ended up employing Nicole Smith-Ludvik (a professional skydiving frame), just for safety. Sam Chui stated that the circumference around the place where the protagonist was stood measured 1.2 metres.

According to the same medium, filming started at dawn in order capture the sun’s golden hour. The team that included the star of the film, began their ascent at dawn. They took an hour and fifteen minutes to climb the 160th Floor of Burj Khalifa. The climb was simple? The whole crew had to scale several floors and ascend stairs in a tube to get to the top. Filming took approximately five hours.

Nicole was wearing a safety harness underneath her Emirates uniform. It was attached to a platform that was custom made and attached to the pinnacle. The entire sequence was shot using a single drone.

Emirates is always striving to push the boundaries and challenge the status quo. It’s what we do every day with our most innovative products, services and advertising. Our front-line crew, which serves travelers and ensures their safety and comfort is exemplified by the calm and confident cabin crew in this advertisement. Being among the few allowed to film from the Burj Khalifa is a privilege. We’re also proud to show off Dubai, said Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline.

There have only been a few people who rose to the top. Tom Cruise is on the list, as well as Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the crown prince of Dubai.

Nicole Smith-Ludvik is an adventurer, parachutist and hiker, as well as a yoga teacher. The clip was shared by Nicole Smith-Ludvik on Instagram. This is without doubt one of my most exciting and thrilling stunts. We are grateful to Emirates Airlines and their innovative marketing plan. “It was an honor to be part the team.