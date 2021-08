Tanguy Ndombele’s future is also in doubt at Tottenham, with the Frenchman missing any pre-season friendlies.

Espirito Santo stated that Ndombele was not in his immediate plans after Arsenal’s 1-0 victory.

- Advertisement -

He said, “We have all players. We have to evaluate all aspects of each player.”

Tanguy isn’t with us right now. Although he isn’t injured, we don’t believe it is the right time for him to play in the match.

Publiated at Wed 11 August 2021, 16:58.06 +0000