FIFA 22 Beta Release Date and Time: How to Get an Invite Code for a NEW Test Demo

FIFA 22 Beta now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One

The beta version of the game will be available before the general release.

EA Sports can also use this data to make last-minute adjustments.

However, no information is available on the PC, Nintendo Switch, or mobile beta. Fingers crossed though for a demo.

FIFAUTEAM has posted a comprehensive post about the beta. The first wave will release on August 13, but invites will go out on August 11.

On August 25, additional FIFA 22 beta invitations will be sent out to the fans.

If you want to stand a better chance of being selected to gain access to the beta, then fans are encouraged to create an EA account by selecting the profile icon on the top right of the Electronic Arts website.

After creating an account, update your contact preferences and make sure you have ticked “yes” to receive emails regarding products, news and promotions.

Also, it’s worth choosing the FIFA games from the “Preferred Games” box and the PlayStation or Xbox on the “Preferred Platforms”.