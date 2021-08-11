Quantcast
FIFA 22 Beta Release Date and Time: How to Get an Invite Code for a NEW Test Demo

By Newslanes Media
FIFA 22 Beta now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One

The beta version of the game will be available before the general release.

EA Sports can also use this data to make last-minute adjustments.

However, no information is available on the PC, Nintendo Switch, or mobile beta. Fingers crossed though for a demo.

FIFAUTEAM has posted a comprehensive post about the beta. The first wave will release on August 13, but invites will go out on August 11.

On August 25, additional FIFA 22 beta invitations will be sent out to the fans.

If you want to stand a better chance of being selected to gain access to the beta, then fans are encouraged to create an EA account by selecting the profile icon on the top right of the Electronic Arts website.

After creating an account, update your contact preferences and make sure you have ticked “yes” to receive emails regarding products, news and promotions.

Also, it’s worth choosing the FIFA games from the “Preferred Games” box and the PlayStation or Xbox on the “Preferred Platforms”.

Although not everyone will have the opportunity to play and download the beta closed, this will increase your chances of getting in.

It is important to note that you must be at least 18 years old, either from North America or the UK, in order to use our website. You also need a reliable internet connection.

You will also need to have an active Xbox Gold or PlayStation Plus subscription in order to play.

Contrary to what some social media accounts claim, beta invites can only be used for specific gaming profiles.

According to reports, FIFA 22 Beta will include five game modes. However, not all will be accessible to every player.

These include the Kick Off mode where players may compete in regular matches.

There will be Pro Clubs, Career Modes, Ultimate Team, and VOLTA football.

The biggest change in Career Mode seems to be that players can create their own clubs.

Publiated at Wed 11 August 2021, 17:37.52 +0000

