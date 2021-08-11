Fly with Jet2, easyJet and TUI. Travel rules being changed

Hopeful holidaymakers could find themselves confused by rapidly changing travel restrictions. TUI, Ryanair, Jet2 and easyJet have been able increase capacity for flights to hot holiday destinations due to the relaxed of many rules.

Jet2

Jet2 now operates a variety of flights that are in compliance with the Government’s traffic lights system.

The Leeds-based airline has created its “Traffic Light Update” to assist passengers in better understanding rules.

Jet2 explains that the UK Government has taken the pledge to review the Traffic Light status of foreign destinations once every three weeks.

“Our last review was on August 6, 2021. We expect that the next UK Government Review will be around August 26, 2021. So we’ll revise again to align with that.”

On its website, the airline gives a complete breakdown as to which destinations it has on the red or amber list.

It is important for holidaymakers who plan to fly to keep abreast of changes in regulations, both at home and abroad.

The airline advises that COVID-19 testing should not be arranged until you are closer to the time of your travel. This is because travel requirements can vary from one country to another.

“The travel type that is accepted depends on where you are going to/from.”

Jet2 offers a variety of testing services, including Collinson, Randox and other discount codes to Jet2 customers.

A list of testing areas is also available at all its airports.

The airline states that you are free to search for testing suppliers and is responsible to ensure you are satisfied with your purchases.

You must have the right testing to meet the requirements for travel from the UK as well as abroad.

