Fortnite Armored Batman and Clark Kent, as well as Beast Boy Superman Challenge locations

Epic Games, Fortnite’s developer, has added Superman to their game, ten years after its launch.

Superman, following in the steps of Neymar and other guest characters is this season’s unlockable skin.

The Battle Pass rewards for unlocking Superman and Clark Kent skins is a bit different than other rewards.

Fans will not be able to unlock stars or purchase the items. Instead, they will have to meet specific challenges created by Clark Kent, Beast Boy, and Armoured Batman.

Epic says that few people are more qualified to save the world from the Alien Invasion than the Man of Steel.

“Fortunately, for the Island his Battle Pass Quests have now been made available. They reveal a mission that Clark Kent must complete to unlock his hero Set and restore his memories. Start today by dressing up as an iconic Kryptonian.

Unfortunately some characters have not yet appeared on the island at the time this article was written. There is a way around this.

Epic posts: “We are investigating reports that Superman’s Quests Characters aren’t appearing on the Island,”

“We will update you when we get more information.”