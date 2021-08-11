Fortnite Armored Batman and Clark Kent, as well as Beast Boy Superman Challenge locations

Epic Games, Fortnite’s developer, has added Superman to their game, ten years after its launch.
Superman, following in the steps of Neymar and other guest characters is this season’s unlockable skin.
The Battle Pass rewards for unlocking Superman and Clark Kent skins is a bit different than other rewards.
Fans will not be able to unlock stars or purchase the items. Instead, they will have to meet specific challenges created by Clark Kent, Beast Boy, and Armoured Batman.
Epic says that few people are more qualified to save the world from the Alien Invasion than the Man of Steel.
“Fortunately, for the Island his Battle Pass Quests have now been made available. They reveal a mission that Clark Kent must complete to unlock his hero Set and restore his memories. Start today by dressing up as an iconic Kryptonian.
Unfortunately some characters have not yet appeared on the island at the time this article was written. There is a way around this.
Epic posts: “We are investigating reports that Superman’s Quests Characters aren’t appearing on the Island,”
“We will update you when we get more information.”
You will need to go to a telephone booth to get the Clark Kent skin or other rewards.
You can get quests at payphones, such as from Beast Boy or Armoured Batman characters.
The payphone quests can be completed in the same way as visiting characters in person. This means that you still have the opportunity to unlock rewards.
Three quests are required to unlock the Call to Action Emoticon. Completing three of these quests will unlock the Superman Shield spray.
After five quests you can unlock the Clark Kent Outfit. Next, the Daily Planet Bling is available by sliding through three rings.
After using the same phone booth as Clark Kent, you will finally be able to wear your full Superman costume.
Superman Quests
* COMPLETE 1 QEST FROM CLARK KENT OR ARMORED BATMAN.
Start by helping Clark Kent to remember what has happened. The Call to Action Emoticon is unlocked
* COMPLETE 3 QSTS FROM CLARK Kent, ARMORED BATCMAN, OR BEASTBOY
Clark Kent digs into his past to uncover the truth. The Superman Shield Spray is now available.
* 5 COMPLETE QUESTS FROM CLARK KEENT, ARMORED BATCMAN, OR BEASTBOY
Clark Kent is Clark Kent…and Superman! The Clark Kent Outfit is now available.
* Glide Through 3 Rings As CLARK KENT
– He begins to regain his powers. You can unlock the Daily Planet Back Bling.
* CONTACT CLARK KENT IF YOU USE YOUR PHONE BUTTON
Your help has restored his powers. To get your new look, go to the Phone Booth!
Publiated at Tue 10 August 2021 23.44:00 +0000