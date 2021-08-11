Quantcast
France has now introduced a compulsory health card for tourists. How does it all work?

By Newslanes Media
The health pass is a one-stop solution for anyone in France who wants to be able to show proof of full vaccination or recovery from the virus in six months.

A health card is required to enter venues with more than 50 persons. This includes tourist.

Since July, proof of immunization is required for tourist attractions like museums and galleries.

The pass has been mandatory since August 9 for all restaurants, cafes and bars, as well as long-distance transport – by bus, train, or plane –

Publiated at Wed 11 August 2021, 18:20:52 +0000

