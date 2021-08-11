BMW Switzerland has unveiled a limited-edition model. This week, the BMW 5 Series Color Edition was unveiled at the BMW Group Brand Experience Center in Dielsdorf (north of Zurich). This limited edition business sedan comes with the Frozen Black paintwork by BMW Individual. Photos from the BMW Group Brand Experience Center show clearly how matte black highlights the shape of sedans equipped with M Sport packages, which includes the Shadow line. Frozen Black perfectly complements the optional laser lights, which provide a striking contrast to the dark paint. It is mounted on light alloy 20-inch wheels with the Y-spoke 846M design in silver.

The only model available is the BMW 545e xDrive, one of the plug-in hybrid vehicles available in the 5 Series family. The new BMW 5 Series LCI facelift comes with two plug-in hybrid variants — the BMW 530e and BMW 545e. Both of which will use gasoline engines paired with electric motors. The all-new 545e xDrive borrows its powertrain from the 745e and X5 xDrive45e.

The engine is powered by an 6-cylinder petrol engine with a maximum output of 286 PS (210 kW) and 282 hp (282 HP). A hybrid architecture uses an electric motor that produces 80 kW/109 PS at 80 hp. Combining the outputs of both the petrol and electric hybrid systems, the combination produces a maximum of 290kW/394 PS (388 HP). Due to the 8 speed Steptronic transmission, the maximum torque produced is 600 Nm/442 lbft.

The new 545e xDrive Sedan is capable of running in purely electric mode between 54 and 57 kilometers (34 – 35 miles) as per WLTP. Last, but not least, the 545e xDrive comes with the BMW eDrive Zones function as standard. When the system detects the plug-in hybrid 5 Series model enters a designated BMW eDrive zone, it will automatically switch to all-electric running mode.

There is no pricing information, however you can see more photos of the BMW 5 Series Color Edition below.