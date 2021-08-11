Google has banned 9 more Android apps. You must remove them Get it on your smartphone NOW

Are you ever conscious of the apps that you have downloaded to your Android smartphone? An average smartphone user has more than 80 apps, most of which are not used often. It might be worth checking yours to make sure there are no malicious applications.

Experts warned about nine dangerous Android apps this week that could pose a threat to your smartphone and even your Facebook account. Although Google removed the apps from its Google Play Store, they are still available in third-party stores and could be lurking on your device.

FlyTrap is the Android virus that has caused this epidemic. It infected more than 10,000 people since March. Trojans, a form of malware pretending to be an everyday program, but contain malicious code inside. They are similar to the mythical horse.

Zimperium’s cybersecurity labs, zLabs, revealed that FlyTrap had already been detected in 140 countries yesterday. FlyTrap hides inside ordinary-seeming applications that are downloaded onto victims’ Android devices.

FlyTrap can be installed on any Facebook account. FlyTrap can access personal data such as Facebook ID, address, email address, and IP address.

