Google has banned 9 more Android apps. You must remove them Get it on your smartphone NOW

Are you ever conscious of the apps that you have downloaded to your Android smartphone? An average smartphone user has more than 80 apps, most of which are not used often. It might be worth checking yours to make sure there are no malicious applications.
Experts warned about nine dangerous Android apps this week that could pose a threat to your smartphone and even your Facebook account. Although Google removed the apps from its Google Play Store, they are still available in third-party stores and could be lurking on your device.
FlyTrap is the Android virus that has caused this epidemic. It infected more than 10,000 people since March. Trojans, a form of malware pretending to be an everyday program, but contain malicious code inside. They are similar to the mythical horse.
Zimperium’s cybersecurity labs, zLabs, revealed that FlyTrap had already been detected in 140 countries yesterday. FlyTrap hides inside ordinary-seeming applications that are downloaded onto victims’ Android devices.
FlyTrap can be installed on any Facebook account. FlyTrap can access personal data such as Facebook ID, address, email address, and IP address.
It’s worse: your Facebook account can be used to spread virus even further. You could send messages asking your family and friends to install the app, or post fake news on your profile.
These apps can offer fun services such as coupon codes for Netflix or Google Ads, as well as the ability to vote for players and teams. Zimperium identifies the apps to be avoided:
- GG Voucher (com.luxcarad.cardid)
- Vote European Football (com.gardenguides.plantingfree)
- GG Coupon Ads (com.free_coupon.gg_free_coupon)
- GG Voucher Ads (com.m_application.app_moi_6)
- GG Voucher (com.free.voucher)
- Chatfuel (com.ynsuper.chatfuel)
- Net Coupon (com.free_coupon.net_coupon)
- Net Coupon (com.movie.net_coupon)
- EURO 2021 Official (com.euro2021)
Users log in to the app and everything seems fine until they input their Facebook login details. Instead of showing real codes, the app says they have expired. The malicious code will then take control of your account.
Zimperium stated in a blog that the trojan attack was sophisticated and hard to detect: “Just as any user manipulation. The high-quality graphics, official-looking login screens and the quality graphics are common techniques to get users to take actions that could expose sensitive information.”
The app warned that these apps were not the only threats to be aware of, and said your smartphone is an “experiment station” for hackers.
Publiated at Wed. 11 August 2021, 07:08:00 +0000