By Newslanes Media
Gordon Ramsay speaks after his daughter signed up Strictly Come Dancing 2021

His latest Instagram photo is no exception. Chef Gordon Ramsay doesn’t hesitate to praise his children’s success and his recent Instagram post shows that. The potty-mouth star has shared his joy after his daughter Tilly Ramsay was revealed to be the next Strictly Come Dancing contestant today.

Matilda “Tilly”, 19, became a celebrity chef, presenter and social media influencer. She has almost one million Instagram followers.

This star will compete alongside Robert Webb and John Whaite as well as Tom Fletcher, Robert Webb and AJ Odudu.

Tilly revealed her biggest secret to ITV’s This Morning. She was joined by Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, a husband-wife duo.

Gordon, 54 years old, shared his announcement with her daughter. He then sent a sweet note to her.

Tilly was unable to contain her excitement and posted to Instagram: “I’m so happy and grateful to have joined the Strictly Family!”

“I am always open to new and exciting challenges, so this will be the biggest adventure of my life!”

“I will put all my heart into this, and I can’t wait for my Dad to see me dance and learn from it!”

After falling on a sawsaw, breaking her arm and forcing Tilly to quit Strictly in 2013, it was reported that Tilly had to leave the show.

Publiated at Wed 11 August 2021, 13:01:19 (+0000).

