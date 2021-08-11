Instagram users can now limit their interactions Non-followers

Although Instagram is great for connecting friends and scouting possible hookups it’s not for everyone. The social media platform now has an update that will reduce abusive messages and allow you to post thirst traps again in peace.

Instagram’s latest feature Limits, which was announced in a blog posting on Wednesday, allows users to hide comments and DMs from people who aren’t following them or have just begun following them within the last week. Users can communicate with their regular audience while still protecting themselves against attackers.

Instagram shared that “our research has shown that most negativity toward public figures is coming from people who aren’t following them or have just recently followed them” and emphasized the rise in racism experienced by English footballers online since July’s Euro 2020 final. Limits allow you to connect with your longest-standing fans, but limit contact with people who may only want to harass you.

Limits follows Instagram’s launch of Hidden Words in April, a feature that lets users filter abusive DMs and comments using specific words or emoji. It also offered the ability to block an account as well as any potential new accounts.

Instagram claims that limits will be accessible worldwide to everyone, which means you don’t need to be famous to make use of them. Go to your profile page and click “Limits”. You can set up separate limits for non-followers or new followers. This allows you to disallow communication from either one. Instagram will remind you to remove them.

Yes, you could also go into Instagram’s Comments and Messages settings to only allow either from followers — and you can also use the “Restrict” option to screen individual accounts without their knowledge. Limits allows you to restrict new followers a little more easily and requires only a few toggles rather than a lengthy checklist.

Mia Garlick from Facebook Australia’s policy team stated that the new features she launched today were “the next step in our ongoing effort to combat racism, hate speech, and other forms of hatred across our platform.” We are committed to working with safety partners, experts, sport leagues and governments to eradicate hate online, and we believe these new features will help protect all members of our community from abusive content.

However, this doesn’t mean that abusive comments and messages will disappear in the ether. Instagram has provided a screenshot that shows comments and messages will be hidden from accounts belonging to the restricted categories. This means users can still view them, which is not good for mental health.

Mashable tests showed that Limits is not yet available on every account, however we anticipate it being made widely available soon. It’s hard to believe that Instagram’s latest feature will arrive so quickly, considering the prevalence of targeted harassment on social media.

