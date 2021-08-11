John Ibrahim with Sarah Budge, his pregnant girlfriend Take a walk

- Advertisement -

She is due to give birth to her first baby in a matter of weeks.

And John Ibrahim’s glamorous girlfriend Sarah Budge showed off her growing baby bump as she went for a stroll in Bondi with the King’s Cross identity on Wednesday.

The stunning former model was simply glowing as she cradled her belly during the outing with her beau and the couple’s cute dogs.

Bumping along nicely! John Ibrahim and his heavily pregnant fiancée Sarah Budge enjoyed a loved-up stroll in Bondi on Wednesday

- Advertisement -

The brunette beauty flaunted her pregnancy figure in black leggings paired with a matching a long sleeve top.

She concealed her picture perfect visage with a baseball cap and oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, John was also dressed casually in black trousers, a black T-shirt and a cap.

Glowing: The stunning former model was simply glowing as she cradled her baby bump during the happy outing with her beau and the couple’s cute dogs

Stunning: Sarah flaunted her pregnancy figure in black leggings paired with a matching a long sleeve top

- Advertisement - Happy times ahead: The couple looked happy as they got in their permitted outdoor exercise during Sydney’s current lockdown

Sun smart: Sarah concealed her picture perfect visage with a baseball cap and oversized sunglasses

The couple looked happy as they got in their permitted outdoor exercise during Sydney’s current lockdown.

Meanwhile, social media pictures of the stunning model showing off her baby bump appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Instagram account on Wednesday.

Baby makes three: The brunette beauty recently moved out of her Leichhardt flat, in Sydney’s inner west, and into Ibrahim’s Dover Heights clifftop mansion in the city’s east

Exciting times: The pair are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, in September

‘Kyle’s mate is still rocking the pregnancy look during lockdown!’ they captioned the photos.

In one image, she cradled her bump in a black dress, while in another she rested a McDonald’s thickshake on her belly.

Sarah recently moved out of her Leichhardt flat, in Sydney’s inner west, and into Ibrahim’s Dover Heights clifftop mansion in the city’s east.

Casual Wednesday: John was also dressed casually in black trousers, a black T-shirt and a cap

The pair are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, in September.

The couple have been dating since 2015 after meeting when Ibrahim bought the Potts Point building where she operated a restaurant.

Ms Budge launched Crane Bar in May 2013, which is known for its Japanese fusion food, cocktails and music.

Earlier this year, she was devastated by the realisation her business would not recover from the pandemic shutdown, which hit Australia’s hospitality sector hard.

In love: John and Sarah have been dating since 2015 after meeting when Ibrahim bought the Potts Point building where she operated a restaurant

‘Sarah’s a bit heartbroken,’ a friend told Daily Mail Australia earlier this year.

‘She’s disheartened at the moment.’

Mr Ibrahim rose to become one of the most powerful figures in the Sydney nightclub scene by the age of 26 and his life will be turned into a TV series.

These days he manages real estate investments in Darlinghurst and the inner-city, having got out of the nightclub scene when the lockout laws came in.