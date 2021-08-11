Konta sinks Svitolina Montreal, but Dart leaves

Johanna Konta won a stunning win over Elina Svitolina at Montreal’s Icon Sportswire. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire).

Johanna Konta, British No 1, fought back to beat third seed Elina Stvitolina and make it through to the Round of 16 at Montreal’s National Bank Open.

Konta suffered a nightmare summer after she was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon after coming into close contact with a positive case of Covid-19 and subsequently contracted the virus herself to miss the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

She won the Canadian tournament 3-6,6-3,6-2.

To qualify for round two of the competition, Harriet Dart (25-year-old) was beaten by Bianca Andreescu, the home favorite.

Dart won the first set and the second seed was ahead. Dart then took the second set to increase pressure on world No 8. Dart responded strongly to the challenge in the third, taking the match 6-13-66-3

Amazing story: Rebecca Marino (Canadian wildcard), who beat Madison Keys in round one, won the second round by defeating Paula Badosa from Spain 1-6 7-5 4-4.

After achieving a career high ranking of No 39 in 2011, the 30-year-old quit the sport almost five years ago to fight depression. She currently ranks 220th.

Victoria Azarenka, eighth seed, swept past Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-2 to reach round 16, as did Katerina Siniakova from the Czech Republic who defeated fifth-seeded Spaniard Garbine Murguruza 6-2 06 6-3.

Camila Giorgi won a surprise straight-sets win over Elise Mertens in ninth, and Liudmila Samsonova beat 12th seed Elena Rybakina during their first round match.

Kei Nishikori was injured and has pulled out from the National Bank Open Toronto.

Japan’s Kei Nishori was the latest to withdraw from the ATP Masters 1000 in Toronto due to a shoulder injury.

Nishikori released a statement saying that she was disappointed to have to cancel her match. After a very long tennis stretch, my right shoulder hurts and I don’t want to injure myself further.

“I now want to get healthy so I can return on the court.”

