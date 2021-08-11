Life is Strange Remastered Collection delayed to early 2022

The official Life is Strange Twitter account has confirmed this evening that the Life is Strange Remastered Collection, which was due to be released on the Nintendo Switch later this year, has been pushed back on all platforms. The developers sent a message to their fans explaining that they had been affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, which has caused slow development. They have therefore decided to delay the release of the collection to 2022. They also took the time to express their gratitude for all of their fans’ support during these difficult times.

Publiated at Wed 11 August 2021, 19:17.27 (+0000).