Lightyear Frontier is reminiscent of Stardew Valley, but with just a little more No Man’s Sky

While it took a few years of updates for No Man’s Sky to get mech suits and four-player co-op, the opening shots of the reveal trailer for Lightyear Frontier immediately calls that game’s colourful alien landscapes to mind. And what Lightyear Frontier is missing in galaxy-spanning scale, it makes up for with Stardew Valley-style farming.

Lightyear Frontier takes you to an alien planet equipped with mech suits that you can use for controlling the wild. The planet will allow you to grow crops, and even build a farm. This is to help protect the resources against weather changes and other ravaging wildlife. However, it appears that the aliens of Lightyear Frontier are herbivores. They’re more interested in your veggies than yours.

The resources that you gather can be used to improve your mech and make further explorations on the planet. There are many alien ruins to be found, and an ever-changing mystery to keep you on the journey. You can also enjoy this ride in 4-player co-op.

Below is the trailer for Lightyear Frontier.

Lightyear Frontier does not yet have an official release date, however it will be available in early access. And for more farming games, you know where to click.

Publiated at Wed. 11 August 2021 22.56:56 +0000